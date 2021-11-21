8 men WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella have dated in real life

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki, have dated several men in the past few decades.

The Bella Twins are celebrating their 38th birthday today. Throughout these years, their careers have gone through several changes. Nikki and Brie did a few modeling and acting jobs before joining WWE in 2007.

Inside the squared circle, the two sisters had a lot of success. Nikki became a two-time Divas Champion, while Brie is a former Divas Champion herself. Outside the ring, they starred in Total Divas and Total Bellas. They also established other projects, including a beauty line.

Like their professional careers, The Bella Twins' personal lives have also gone through several changes in the past years. Both sisters dated a few men, including wrestlers and non-wrestlers, before finding their significant others. While one of them is now married, the other is about to be.

Here are eight men Brie and Nikki Bella have dated in real life:

#8. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella's first husband

A few years before joining WWE, Nikki Bella was in a relationship with a guy she called Ken. During an episode of Total Divas seven years ago, the former Divas Champion revealed that they married when she was just 20 years old. Nonetheless, the couple divorced only a few years later:

"I got married when I was 20. And got divorced at 23, to my high school sweetheart. Basically we got married by Elvis. We drove to Vegas, did it," she told her family on Total Divas.

Nikki disclosed that she wanted to get out of that marriage even before the couple officially tied the knot because she knew she was making a mistake. However, she could not:

"Even when I started walking down the aisle, I knew this was a huge mistake and how can I get out of it and I couldn’t. I tried to forget about it but now it’s starting to come up, and I figured you guys have to hear from me before you hear from anyone else," the WWE Hall of Famer added.

In the Bella Twins' book Incomparable, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that she never lived with Ken or took his last name. The former Divas Champion kept her marriage a secret from her family for nearly a decade.

When she finally told them, each of them reacted differently. While her mother thought they all should forget about it, Nikki's brother got upset and left the house.

