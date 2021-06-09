Brie and Nikki Bella "definitely" returning to WWE in-ring competition

WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are planning to make an in-ring comeback.

The Bella Twins have announced their retirements from in-ring competition in recent years. However, Nikki and Brie have also expressed an interest in challenging for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. The titles were introduced in February 2019, four months after Brie and Nikki’s last WWE matches.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar, Brie reflected on her match against Stephanie McMahon at SummerSlam 2014. As a mother-of-two, she wants her children to experience watching her wrestle in the same way that Stephanie’s children watched her SummerSlam match.

“I’ll never forget the moment that I wrestled Stephanie McMahon at SummerSlam, and to see her three little girls - they were little at the time - their faces when we came back, they looked at their mom like she was a superhero, and I want that one day,” Brie said. “I just thought that was the coolest thing. So, the Bellas are definitely going to make a comeback. We don’t know exactly when but we said we have one more run in us and we’d really love to do it.”

Brie Bella has two children with former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, Birdie (born on May 9, 2017) and Buddy (born on August 1, 2020). Nikki Bella has one child, Matteo (born on July 31, 2020), with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella is already preparing for her return

Nobody had a longer individual WWE Divas Championship reign than Nikki Bella (301 days)

Nikki Bella’s most recent match came against Ronda Rousey during the main event of the all-women’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view in October 2018.

The two-time Divas Champion is planning to change her in-ring style when she returns.

“I know for me, we are definitely starting that preparation,” Nikki said. “When we come back, I want to change my style in the ring a little bit but I want to make a statement, so I realize that I have to start that now.”

In the same interview, Brie and Nikki Bella discussed the future of their Total Bellas reality series. Nikki revealed that the E! show is set to end “sooner than later” because she does not want her son’s childhood documented on television.

Edited by Kartik Arry