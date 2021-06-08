Brie and Nikki Bella provide major Total Bellas update

WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have confirmed that their Total Bellas reality show is expected to end in the next few years.

The Bella Twins were two of the original cast members of E! reality show Total Divas in 2013. Due to their popularity with the audience, Brie and Nikki received their own show on the E! network in 2016. The sixth season of Total Bellas aired between November 2020 and January 2021.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar, Nikki Bella said she feels guilty posting pictures of her son, Matteo, on social media. The former WWE Divas Champion added that she does not want his childhood documented on television.

“I told her [Brie] that I can maybe do a few more seasons of reality TV but I just can’t raise my son in front of the cameras,” Nikki said. “I just don’t want him to look at me and be like, ‘You never gave me that choice.’ I want him to have a normal upbringing, and when he’s 18 he can choose whatever it is he wants to do, because Brie and I have felt this way about our kids. We’re like, ‘We don’t just have to be a docusoap. We could do something else that we’re really good at.’ Drinking wine [laughs], I like that.”

Nikki Bella gave birth to her first child with Artem Chigvintsev, Matteo, on July 31, 2020. Brie Bella has two children with Daniel Bryan, Birdie (born on May 9, 2017) and Buddy (born on August 1, 2020).

Brie Bella echoed Nikki Bella’s sentiments

The Bella Twins were part of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class

Brie Bella’s husband, Daniel Bryan, has repeatedly said over the last year that he will never wrestle full-time again. The 40-year-old’s WWE contract reportedly expired last month, and it is currently unclear if he will return to the company in a part-time role.

Like Nikki Bella, Brie also expects Total Bellas to come to an end in the near future.

“For me, it’s definitely going to be when Bryan is just like, ‘Brie, look at our kids, look at the situation. Is this what you want?’” Brie said. “I feel like that’s gonna be the day I’m gonna be like, ‘No.’”

Nikki Bella added that Total Bellas is likely to finish “sooner than later,” but the show will not end just yet. Pressed for more details, she said it will finish “maybe in a few years or less.”

