Daniel Bryan's WWE contract expired following match vs. Roman Reigns on SmackDown - Report

While speculation was running wild over Daniel Bryan's future after his loss to Roman Reigns last week on SmackDown, it seems like his contract may have expired.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, Bryan's WWE contract either expired or was set to expire last week following his Universal Championship match on SmackDown.

Several talents within the company had told Sapp that they heard of the deal expiring, but Bryan was not speaking openly about his contract status. There also wasn't any mention of a backstage farewell for the five-time world champion, although that doesn't mean it didn't happen privately.

Daniel Bryan spoke a little about his WWE contract status in an interview with Keisha Hatchett of TV Line. He mentioned that his contract was not going to expire September, as was previously being speculated.

"It’s funny that people gravitate towards the date 'September,' and I think it’s because that’s when my last contract ended, but it doesn’t end in September. I’m still trying to figure out what that looks like… I had a tag team match on SmackDown last Friday, and it was a lot of fun, but my neck was just wrecked," Bryan said

It was noted that Bryan was making an effort to stay tight-lipped over when his contract actually would expire.

Daniel Bryan was written off WWE SmackDown after being defeated by Roman Reigns

The WWE Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan on SmackDown was fantastic. The added stakes of Bryan being banished from the show if he lost added to the drama. After the match, The Tribal Chief hit Bryan with a steel chair shot to the head.

This may have been done to permanently write Bryan off WWE, as he was quickly moved to the alumni section of WWE.com. However, it has not been confirmed whether he is actually leaving the company or not. He could continue working for WWE without a contract, or it's possible that he has even re-signed.

Fightful had also been told of Daniel Bryan being vocal about doing some "unconventional work" with and for the company, possibly alluding to his desire to wrestle for other promotions along with WWE.

