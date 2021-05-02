Big update on Daniel Bryan's WWE status after his SmackDown banishment

Last week's Friday Night SmackDown saw a massive main event match as Universal Champion Roman Reigns defended his title against Daniel Bryan.

Reigns raised the stakes further with the stipulation that if he beat Bryan, The Leader of the Yes! Movement would be banished from the blue brand. After a fantastic back and forth match, Reigns emerged victorious after making Bryan pass out to the guillotine lock.

Daniel Bryan has now been officially banished from SmackDown, and fans are speculating what's next for the former WWE Champion.

In a new update, Daniel Bryan has now been moved to the Alumni section of WWE's website. There is no confirmation yet on whether this is part a some storyline or for real.

Daniel Bryan has teased becoming a part-time wrestler

Daniel Bryan is one of those superstars who is incredibly passionate about professional wrestling.

Ever since his in-ring return in 2018 after initially announcing his retirement, Bryan has been a pivotal part of the WWE roster. However, The Leader of the Yes! Movement now has other significant priorities in his life.

During an interview with BT Sport last year, Daniel Bryan stated that his days as a full-time wrestler are numbered. His focus now is on being a full-time father and a part-time performer.

“I'm just kind of switching priorities in my life where for years wrestling has been kind of the key focus and all that kind of stuff," said Daniel Bryan. "Where like, my contract is coming up soon and not to say that but we're looking at transitioning me to maybe less than a full-time wrestler. Like my time of being a full-time wrestler are numbered and I'm more going to be like a full-time dad, part-time wrestler. Wrestling is my side-job. Daddying is my most important job."

What do you think is next for Daniel Bryan? Have we seen the last of him in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.