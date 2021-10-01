Nikki Bella provides an update on her potential in-ring return

Nikki Bella has been vocal about returning to the ring, but she's unable to compete due to medical reasons. The former WWE Divas Champion has provided an update on her in-ring status.

Her last televised match was at the Evolution pay-per-view event on October 28th, 2018, where she lost to former RAW Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey. She was forced to retire from in-ring action in 2019 after a cyst was found in her brain.

During an appearance on Sippin’ The Tea TV with Ariane Andrew and Matt Dillon, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins were asked if they had plans to return to the ring. Nikki Bella responded saying she's been put on the 'retired bench for life' by her doctors.

"I would love, one day when Matteo is maybe three and he knows it," said Nikki Bella. "Like to have my son be ringside while his mom kicks ass, that would be amazing to me. But like, because he is my everything, I have to listen to the doctors and as of now, they put me on the retired bench for life and so it would just take a lot of scans and x-rays and all this different stuff for them to actually approve me to do a run and so, that would be — I’m like Brie [Bella]. That’d be years down the road," said Nikki Bella.

Nikki Bella's twin sister Brie shared that she's unsure if she'll ever return to the ring due to her business and family responsibilities.

"I don’t know if I’ll make a comeback to be honest," said Brie. "Maybe — I told Nicole (Nikki Bella), maybe in a year or so but right now in my life, we’re so busy with our companies and the kids. I’m taking Birdie to school. That’s a whole thing in itself," said Brie Bella.

Nikki Bella says she wants to join the WWE creative team for the women's division

Nikki Bella is one of the biggest female stars in WWE history and a role model to many young girls. She's been a part of the wrestling business for a long time and is interested in helping the current women's division to flourish.

She wants to do that by joining the creative team for the women in WWE.

"And there’s so many incredible women wrestlers or sports-entertainers at WWE," said Nikki Bella. "WWE has this incredible platform. They really do and I just wish they would showcase their women even more because they know how to do it. We’ve all been there and done it and as a fan, I wanna see more from them. I want to be entertained more, I want to fall more in love with stories," added Nikki Bella

"I wanna be like, ‘Wait! What is she gonna do with him or her or it?’ Or whatever it may be this week on Raw," she added. "I wanna think about that all week, I wanna imagine different things and then I wanna be shocked on Monday night and I wish we’d get more of that because we have so many talented women and I just wish, you know, sometimes I’m like I want to be on the creative team for the women in WWE," Nikki Bella continued. (H/T POST Wrestling)

The Bella Twins were inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame and made their last appearance in WWE at WrestleMania 37 where they attacked Bayley.

