How long have Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella been together?

In the summer of 2010, Daniel Bryan began a storyline with The Bella Twins. It was both sisters fighting for the WWE newcomer's affection, but both ended up getting dumped (in storyline) in favor of Gail Kim.

That was, of course, only in the storyline. Bryan and Brie Bella began dating in real life, not too long before the storyline ended. They have now been married for seven years, making it nearly 11 years since their relationship first began.

Daniel Bryan spoke to PWMania in 2013 and described how it all began:

"Actually it was shortly before our story line ended we kind of started dating each other. We kind of started off real slow, but now we've been together for two and half years," said Daniel Bryan.

Daniel Bryan proposed to Brie Bella on September 25th, 2013 while on a hike together. Brie described the moment to E!Online:

"I have never in my life seen him so nervous. I've been by him when he's gone out for WrestleMania and some really big things," Brie Bella revealed. "He got really, really nervous and he started talking about how long we've been together. He got down on one knee and compared our love. He said he'll love me forever like the ocean goes on."

The couple got married on April 11th, 2014. In 2021, they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

The wedding took place five days after the greatest moment of Daniel Bryan's career at WrestleMania XXX.

How many children do Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have?

In late 2016, Brie Bella revealed that she was expecting her first child with Daniel Bryan. Birdie Joe Danielson, a girl, was born on May 9th, 2017. Three years later, the couple had a baby boy named Buddy Dessert Danielson.

Brie Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer while Daniel Bryan seemingly ended a 11-year stint with WWE in 2021. As of this writing, he isn't signed to a new contract just yet.

