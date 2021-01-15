5 WWE Diva Search winners: Where are they now?

WWE's Women's Division has been handed a substantial facelift over the past few years, since the Women's Revolution has seen the company focus more on the in-ring talent of their women for the first time.

Women in the wrestling industry have historically been seen as eye candy in the company, that delivers a much-needed break from the action for the male demographic of the WWE Universe.

In the early 2000s, WWE would focus on hiring models and actresses rather than trained wrestlers which led to the company unveiling the first-ever Diva Search back in 2003. This competition saw several women from all over the world competing for a chance to win a WWE contract on Monday Night RAW worth $250,000. This ran until 2007 when WWE decided to scrap the idea.

The Diva Search was later brought back in 2013 as an online system that allowed the WWE Universe to vote for the women who should be included in the first season of Total Divas.

Over the years there have been several women added to WWE's roster following the Diva Search, but interestingly, none of these women are part of the company anymore.

#5. Jamie Koeppe - WWE Diva Search winner 2003

Fun Fact: Jaime Koeppe won the first WWE Diva Search in 2003 pic.twitter.com/LLtP3eVM19 — Le Légendaire King of Diva Pics (@kingofdivapicz) November 2, 2020

The first-ever WWE Diva Search was unveiled back in 2003, but the company hadn't announced that the winner would receive a WWE contract worth an impressive $250,000 at that point.

Instead, the winner of the 2003 Diva Search was handed a photoshoot in an issue of WWE Magazine. The Diva Search took place almost entirely online with fans voting for their favorite from a final which included Jamie Koeppe, Terri Mitchell, Paige, and Marsha.

In the end, it was Jamie Koeppe who won the vote and was handed the photoshoot in the company's monthly magazine. Unlike many of the women on this list, Koeppe never appeared on WWE TV and went back to her regular life as a fitness model and personal trainer.

The star also has a background in acting and has appeared in several movies in recent years but is now retired at the age of 40. Interestingly, the former winner looks to have remained off the radar since becoming the first-ever winner of the annual competition.