Bryan Danielson reveals why he was "a little disappointed" with Kenny Omega match

Bryan Danielson revealed he was disappointed with the result of the Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Adam Page bout at AEW Full Gear 2021.

Danielson said he was upset about not being the guy to take the AEW World Championship away from Kenny Omega.

Danielson previously faced Kenny Omega in his AEW debut match in a non-title bout. The American Dragon was unable to beat The Best Bout Machine and the match ended in a draw. He tried to secure a rematch with Omega, but the former AEW World Champion refused.

At the Full Gear media scrum, Bryan Danielson expressed his feelings about the main event of the night where Hangman became the new AEW World Champion.

Bryan Danielson said he wanted to beat Omega and take his championship away. The American Dragon also teased the start of his rivalry with Adam Page as he stated that he'd like to see what the new AEW Champion has got in him:

"I was, to be honest, a little disappointed. I know it's great for the fans that Hangman was the champion but, I mean, there's a part of me that wanted to be the one to take the championship from Kenny Omega. Not only I wasn't able to do that, I wasn't able to beat him, you know what I mean, and Hangman was. I don't have a lot of jealousy in me, but there's a part of me that's like, 'Hangman, okay, let’s see what you really got.'"

Bryan Danielson won the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

The final of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament between Bryan Danielson and Miro was a great match. Fans got exactly what they wanted.

The match was physical, gruesome, and intense. In the end, Bryan won via submission.

With that win, The American Dragon gets a shot at the AEW World Championship. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Danielson vs. Adam Page, and the rivalry could start as soon as the next episode of AEW Dynamite.

