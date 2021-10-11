Brie Bella criticizes WWE’s booking of the women’s division and recent releases

Brie Bella sees the decline in the WWE women's division just like everybody else.

As a WWE Hall of Famer, Bella has watched the company grow a lot, dating back to her debut in 2008. Over the years, WWE has evolved, and the Women's Evolution revolutionized the entire wrestling world. But in recent weeks, WWE's booking of the women's division has criticized by fans and fellow wrestlers alike.

The Bella Twins were the latest guests on the Sippin' The Tea podcast with former WWE wrestler Ariane Andrew (Cameron) to discuss various subjects. When the current state of the WWE women's division came up, Brie admitted that you could clearly see a drop in quality.

"It’s weird because I feel like lately, you’ve seen a little bit of a drop," Brie Bella said. "Now that Becky is back, there’s going to be momentum with stories, but there for a while, I thought the girls were getting so much, and then all of a sudden, it went back to so little. You would watch either RAW or SmackDown and the stories just didn’t feel like they were getting as much depth as they should have, and not as much time."

Brie Bella shares her thoughts on the current state of the WWE women's tag team division

Following the 2021 WWE Draft, there are no genuine women's tag teams on RAW or SmackDown, other than the champions, Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. For this reason, many fans have criticized the state of the women's tag division.

On the podcast, Bella expressed her confusion about this outcome, as she questioned the company's decision to release popular tag teams like The IIconics.

"Look at the tag division," Bella continued. "I’m just like, wait – we went from having some many tag teams to now it doesn’t feel like a lot," Brie Bella said. "I like how women can be such vibrant, fun characters. If I look back in the day, the Glamour Girls, when Jimmy Hart would walk them out, how do we not have a women tag team that has a male manager? There’s so many things that WWE is great at but that, for some reason, misses the boat with me."

Brie Bella then shared her belief that WWE could have an outstanding women's tag division, but the company has limited itself by releasing some teams and breaking up others.

What has happened to the WWE women's division? What would you do to improve it? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

