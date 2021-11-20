6 current WWE Superstars who have revealed when they plan to retire

Some WWE Superstars could be just a few years away from announcing their retirement.

WWE is currently dealing with an age problem as several of its current superstars are over 40 years old. There are a few who are even in their fifties. After long and successful careers, some superstars are currently writing the final chapters in their WWE journey.

In the past few months, a few WWE Superstars have addressed the possibility of them retiring soon. Some stated that they might hang up their boots in only a few years. Nonetheless, a few others have disclosed that they plan to stick around for many more years.

Here are six current WWE Superstars who have revealed when they plan to retire.

#6. WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler has spent his whole pro wrestling career in WWE. He joined the company in 2004 and made his television debut a year later. The 41-year-old then became a member of The Spirit Squad, with which he won his first-ever title in WWE as they became World Tag Team Champions in April 2006.

Following the disbanding of The Spirit Squad in November 2006, Ziggler briefly returned to OVW before rejoining Monday Night RAW in 2008 as a singles competitor. In the following years, Ziggler captured many titles and became a top superstar on the main roster. He is now a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, six-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time United States Champion, and four-time Tag Team Champion.

After a 17-year career, Ziggler addressed the possibility of retiring in an interview with Dayton 24/7 Now earlier this year. The former world champion disclosed that he would reassess his career after four more years.

"I’m very lucky. WWE wants me here for the next 10, 20 years, let alone behind the scenes afterwards. So I will judge it every few years. I say give it [until] 2025 and then we either start toning it down or maybe I just wanna make sure my body can always go. If I can’t go 100 percent, I can go 99 percent, I won’t be okay with being in the ring," he said.

The Show Off recently moved from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW, alongside his tag team partner Robert Roode, in the 2021 WWE Draft. They recently lost to Omos and AJ Styles.

