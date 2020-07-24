WWE Superstar The Miz recently took to Twitter for a Q&A session with his fans to promote his new USA Network game show, Cannonball. One of the questions asked to The Miz by a fan was on when he plans to retire from WWE.

"@mikethemiz what age do u plan to retire, and would you ever take up a management role in WWE?"

The Miz's answer to the question was simply - "Whenever it stops being fun". Though he did not answer the second part of the question about taking a management role in WWE. Only time will tell what plans The Miz has after his in-ring retirement.

Whenever it stops being fun. https://t.co/okmQS1SE94 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 24, 2020

The Miz also answered several other questions during his Q&A session on Twitter. One fan asked him which faction would he rather join between The New Day & The Undisputed Era. The A-lister chose to join the New Day, with the reason being that he can then beat Xavier Woods in video games every day.

The Miz in WWE recently

The Miz took part in the fourth season of WWE Tough Enough in 2004. Even after coming up short to win it, he interested WWE enough for them to offer him a developmental contract. After spending some time in OVW, The Miz debuted as the host of SmackDown and later began wrestling as a heel.

After all these years, it's safe to say that The Miz has had a successful career with WWE, being considered as one of the greatest heels of the modern generation.

The Miz has won the WWE Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship eight times (just one less than the all-time record of nine by Chris Jericho), and the United States title twice. He has also won the Tag Team Championships on eight different occasions and is a former Mr. Money in the Bank (2010).

In 2019, The Miz had some massive feuds against the likes of Shane McMahon - leading to a match at WrestleMania 35, and then later in the year against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.

With the return of John Morrison earlier this year in 2020, The Miz has been paired with him and the two have since competed as a tag team. The Miz and John Morrison went on to defeat The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They went on to successfully defend the titles at the Elimination Chamber PPV but then lost it soon to The New Day after WrestleMania 36.

Last month at WWE Backlash, The Miz and John Morrison challenged the Universal Champion Braun Strowman for his title in a handicap match. While the odds were against the Monster Among Men, he managed to defeat the two of them and retain his title. During the match at Backlash, WWE teased a potential rift between the two of them, but they ended up sticking together afterward.

Currently, they don't have any prominent storyline on SmackDown. With the heel team of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura winning the SmackDown Tag Titles, it is highly unlikely that The Miz and John Morrison will get back in the tag title pictures anytime soon. Tomorrow's episode of SmackDown will see them interviewing Naomi on The Miz TV.

