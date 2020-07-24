The Miz chooses New Day over Undisputed Era

The Miz just started as host of the new USA Network game show, Cannonball. This evening marked the third episode and to get some more social media attention, Cannonball had The Miz answer fan questions online.

In one of the questions asked, The Miz was asked to choose between which stable he would like to join: The New Day or Undisputed Era. The A-Lister answered and said that he would join the eight-time Tag Team Champions.

The Miz has the Power Of Positivity for his own reasons

New Day so I can beat @XavierWoodsPhD in video games everyday. https://t.co/H6LevkRJdq — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 23, 2020

The Miz has had a regular role on Xavier Woods' popular YouTube gaming channel, UpUpDownDown. To answer this particular fan question, The Miz said that he would like to join The New Day so he can beat Xavier Woods in video games every day. If you are a fan of UUDD, you know The A-Lister beating the New Day member is not something that happens very often.

The Miz has gone on an infamous losing streak against Woods on the channel. The former WWE Champion has even gone as far as to put his IC Title on the line against Xavier Woods, which he lost convincingly. He would then put his wife, Maryse's Divas Title against Woods in a video game battle. Unfortunately for The A-Lister, the outcome would be the same.

How would The Miz be on The New Day?

The Miz and The New Day have been on opposing sides a lot since the introduction of the stable in 2015. Most recently, The Miz welcomed back John Morrison to WWE to feud with and defeat The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Their reign was short-lived as The New Day would regain the titles after Big E defeated The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match on SmackDown a few months ago.

It would be interesting to see how The Miz will fit in with Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods. The A-Lister is a man who feeds off negativity, whether that is spewing it towards others or receiving boos from the WWE Universe. That makes even imagining The Miz on the New Day hard to fathom.

The Miz has been a babyface in the past but the results were not up to the mark. Aligning him with The New Day would lead to the WWE Universe fully investing in The A-Lister as a good guy for the first time. Let's see if we ever witness The Miz feeling the Power Of Positivity.