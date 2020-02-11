Injured WWE Superstar goes off social media

Hopefully, this 6-time champion can return as soon as possible.

Xavier Woods suffered a torn Achilles during a WWE live event in Sydney, Australia and was ruled out for a window around an entire year. It certainly would be disheartening for any wrestler to suffer an injury so devastating, but the New Day member kept his spirits high.

Woods is a busy man, with various projects alongside his role in WWE. His YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown, is doing great and all three members of The New Day share the audio with their weekly podcast, The New Day: Feel The Power.

But despite these endeavours, Woods is still on the sidelines while Kofi Kingston and Big E are currently the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. And on Monday, the hurt of not being able to wrestle may have been too much for the six-time tag team champion to handle.

Xavier Woods took to Twitter to speak on the intense emotion he was feeling and how much he misses wrestling. He announced that he will take some time off social media, presumably until he is in a better place with his emotions.

I’ve been doing a million and one things since I got hurt in order to stay ahead of my feelings. Unfortunately today i woke up with the intense emotion of how much I miss being able to wrestle. Its really messing with me so I’m gonna be off socials for a little bit. — Austin Creed - Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 10, 2020

He was one of the most active WWE Superstars on Twitter but now, it remains to be seen to what extent will Woods remain off the grid, with UpUpDownDown and the New Day podcast.

What he is going through is obviously very tough and we wish him the best for a full and speedy recovery. Xavier Woods is a valuable member of the WWE roster and hopefully, he returns as soon as possible and better than ever.