Randy Orton set to break major all-time record

Randy Orton is set to create history at WWE Survivor Series 2021 by breaking the all-time record for most WWE pay-per-view matches.

Randy Orton is currently tied with WWE Hall of Famer Kane for the most pay-per-view matches at 176. At WWE Survivor Series 2021, he will compete in his 177th match, thus breaking Kane's record.

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle are all set to take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a "champion vs. champion" match this coming Sunday at WWE Survivor Series 2021. The match was made official ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Randy Orton has had a legendary career in WWE

Randy Orton is one of the most accomplished superstars in the history of WWE. In a career spanning over two decades, he has been at the top of the WWE mountain throughout. His first pay-per-view match was at SummerSlam 2003 where he competed in the Elimination Chamber for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Viper is a 14-time world champion in WWE and has also won several other singles and tag team titles. He is also a 2-time Royal Rumble winner and a former Mr. Money in the Bank.

He currently holds the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Riddle, together known as RK-Bro. Their alliance started earlier this year and the pairing has quickly become a fan favorite.

The two won the tag titles at SummerSlam 2021 by defeating AJ Styles and Omos and have since defended their titles successfully against multiple teams.

At WWE Survivor Series 2021, they will be up against The Usos in what will surely be an amazing match. Fans are excited to see who comes up victorious in this battle of the two top tag teams from RAW and SmackDown.

