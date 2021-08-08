10 WWE Superstars and their parents' professions

Unlike several wrestlers who come from wrestling families, many WWE Superstars' parents have had ordinary jobs.

The WWE Universe knows the fathers of The Usos, Natalya and Charlotte Flair, having all been legends in the pro wrestling business. However, many superstars come from homes where no one has ever set foot inside a WWE ring. Their parents have worked in different fields, and the WWE Universe knows very little about them.

Several of these little-known parents have inspired and helped their sons and daughters become the WWE Superstars they are today. A few WWE Superstars have also followed in their parents' footsteps before becoming pro wrestlers.

Here are ten WWE Superstars and their parents' professions.

#10. WWE Superstar Big E

Mr. Money in the Bank Big E

Big E and his New Day partners have spent years spreading the power of positivity. The former Intercontinental Champion is no stranger to spreading the word as his father, Eltore Ewen, was a preacher.

The 35-year-old WWE Superstar comes from a religious house. Growing up, Big E spent a lot of his time in the church with his father, which affected his personality.

"When you spend three to four days a week in church for like two to three hours at least, you are going to just naturally absorb certain parts of a preacher's delivery," Big E said on his episode of WWE 24.

Big E has excelled in WWE since his debut in 2012. He is a former NXT Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and multi-time Tag Team Champion.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently became Mr. Money in the Bank after winning the briefcase last month. He is now a threat to Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who will go one-on-one against John Cena at SummerSlam.

#9. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Before becoming a WWE Superstar, Bobby Lashley served in the United States military for three years. Joining the U.S. Army is nothing unusual for the WWE Champion's family.

Lashley's father served in the United States Army for 24 years. His military background had a huge influence on his son's career.

"I grew up in a military background. My dad was in the Army for 24 year, retired, and he always taught me a lot of things about the military. I grew up and I did ROTC in high school so there was so much that I did in the military, outside the military, grew up in the military so I always knew that the military was gonna be a direction that I went somewhere in life," he explained in an exclusive interview with WWE.com.

Lashley revealed that serving in the military has taught him discipline and how to develop a plan to be successful. His plan seems to be working well as he is now one of the most successful WWE Superstars.

