Goldberg reveals when he plans to retire 

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently sat down for an interview with Bleacher Report, where he spoke about his plans to retire. It is to be noted that Goldberg is signed to WWE through 2023 with two matches per year.

When asked if the end of his WWE contract would be the end of his in-ring career, Goldberg said that he might possibly continue working even after that but not for very long.

"We always have to cross that bridge when we come to it. I'm 53 years old, I'll be 54 here in a couple of weeks. Hey, as long as my body can still do it, I'm still going to do it. It's very tough because being a power wrestler at this age, I'm not the person I was back in the past. You have that sense of, 'Oh, am I ruining my legacy?' Well, you know what? I still have to put food on the table for my family."

Goldberg made it clear that he doesn't see himself hanging up his wrestling boots anytime soon, but that he would not wrestle until the age of 60.

"There are a lot of things that come into consideration, and at the end of the day, I'm a businessman. I do what I got to do to stay afloat and stay out there. I don't see myself hanging it up any time soon, but then again, I also don't see myself wrestling until I'm 60."

Goldberg's last WWE appearance

Goldberg challenged "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown 2020. At the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, he became the first Superstar to pin The Fiend and in turn won the Universal Championship for the second time in his career.

Goldberg was then set to defend his title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, but Reigns backed out due to personal reasons and Braun Strowman replaced him. At WrestleMania 36, Goldberg lost the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman in what was his last WWE appearance.

During a recent appearance on WWE The Bump, Goldberg made it clear that he's coming after Roman Reigns and a recent report from WrestleVotes also stated that WWE might be planning a match between the two for WrestleMania 37.