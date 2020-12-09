Goldberg takes massive shots at Roman Reigns, sends a warning to him

WWE Hall of Famer and two-time Universal Champion Goldberg made an appearance on WWE's The Bump tonight to promote the WWE Network's upcoming 'WWE Untold: Goldberg's Streak'. During the show, Goldberg was asked about his unfinished business with the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In response, Goldberg took some massive shots at Roman Reigns, accusing him of stealing his move, the Spear, and performing it at a sub-par level. He then went on to send a massive warning to the Universal Champion.

"He backed out on me at WrestleMania. He stole my move, god knows how long ago. And he continues to perform it at sub-par level. Let's me perfectly honest, I'm the dude who delivers the spear and I don't think that he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be gray, but I'm still Goldberg."

Goldberg signed off with his iconic catchphrase, by saying:

"Who's next, Roman's next!"

Goldberg's last appearance for WWE

Goldberg returned to the company earlier this year and challenged 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown 2020. At the event in Saudi Arabia, he became the first Superstar to pin The Fiend and walked out as the new Universal Champion.

Following that, he was all set to defend his title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. Unfortunately, Reigns backed out of the match and the show at the last moment due to personal reasons. It was Braun Strowman who replaced him and went on to defeat Goldberg to win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

