"That's not the case anymore" - Edge on his ability to perform every night since his WWE return

Edge is having a run with WWE right now that few people thought was possible.
Edge is having a run with WWE right now that few people thought was possible.
The Rated R Superstar Edge seems to be very content being a part-time performer with WWE for the sake of his health.

Edge was a guest on Busted Open Radio on Tuesday with Dave LeGreca and Bully Ray to discuss all things WWE. When asked how he's feeling physically, Edge was very honest with the assessment of his body.

"You know, what I think I’ve learned is that the self-care and recuperation just takes longer," Edge revealed. "So before, when you can do it every night, that’s not the case anymore. Now, you know, after a match and I’m like, ‘Okay, I feel great. Maybe I could do one more the next day’ but that’s pretty rare. It’s usually a good two-to-three weeks until I’m like, ‘Okay, all right. I think everything’s knocked out of my system.’ The cryotherapy I did, the sauna. I did cold plunges, I stretched, I did yoga, I did massage, all of those things that I never did before. Now they’re a necessity."
Edge's last match was against Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel

Edge hasn't taken it easy on himself since his surprise return to WWE in early 2020, but he's spaced out his matches, which makes things a lot easier on him physically.

Seth Rollins faced Edge at WWE Crown Jewel in a Hell in a Cell match back on October 21. It was a match in which Edge emerged victorious.

The Rated R Superstar was drafted to WWE RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft but has yet to appear on the red brand. We're sure we'll see Edge back on WWE programming soon enough.

Thanks to POST Wrestling for the transcription of this interview.

