5 current WWE Superstars Randy Orton has never faced in singles action

Randy Orton, a former 14-time world champion, is arguably the greatest superstar currently in WWE. Staying relevant for close to two decades is testament to his longevity and unparalleled ability as a professional wrestler.

The Viper is currently on a tag team roll on RAW as part of RK-Bro with Riddle. Having formed the team earlier this year, Orton and Riddle ascended to championship glory in no time by beating AJ Styles and Omos at SummerSlam.

The RAW Tag Team Champions retained their titles against the same opponents at the recently concluded Crown Jewel pay-per-view. On the latest edition of RAW, they kept their reign intact by overcoming the Dirty Dawgs: a team comprising Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

With the accolades Randy Orton has achieved, there are several young superstars on the current WWE roster who would love to square off against the legend.

In this article, we look at five current WWE Superstars who Randy Orton has never faced in singles competition.

#5. Damian Priest vs. Randy Orton

Damian Priest has been one of the biggest success stories on RAW this year.

The reigning United States Champion decimated T-Bar on the latest edition of RAW, showing a vicious side that fans have never seen before. If Priest brings such intensity in a contest with Randy Orton, the match will be an intriguing bout. The two superstars competed in a traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series match in 2019 but never in singles competition.

Will the Reckoning overpower Orton, or can Priest be laid to rest with the RKO? The contest will be too close to call, but the WWE Universe will be served a treat.

