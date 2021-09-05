Randy Orton breaks character to discuss his real-life friendship with WWE Superstar

Randy Orton has opened up about his real-life friendship with Riddle after the two men won the RAW Tag Team Championships at WWE SummerSlam defeating AJ Styles and Omos.

Riddle defeated Orton in a singles match on RAW in April 2021, leading to the formation of RK-Bro.

WWE has now released a YouTube video documenting RK-Bro’s rise to tag team glory. Speaking out-of-character, Orton explained how he changed his mind about Riddle after initially disliking him in real life.

“Once I was around him for a little while, I got to like the guy,” Orton said. “We have a lot more in common than I thought we would. I definitely respect him and his attributes, but the attitude initially I wasn’t a big fan of. Now it’s almost endearing.”

Watch the video above to hear more from both WWE Superstars about their recent success. Riddle also spoke out-of-character about working with Randy Orton over the last few months.

Randy Orton on Riddle’s ability to learn

Riddle has been outspoken about several high-profile WWE names in the past, most notably Bill Goldberg. The Original Bro wrote on Twitter in 2019 that Goldberg was "dangerous" and "unsafe" after he almost injured The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown.

Although he did not care much for Riddle at first, Randy Orton says he has enjoyed working with the RAW Superstar throughout 2021.

“He’s a quick learner, so I think that’s probably why I went from not really caring for the guy all that much to thinking, ‘You know what, maybe we have something here. We could have something here. Let’s give it a shot.’ So of course we gave it a shot and now it’s been a lot of fun, to be frank, a lot of fun,” Orton added.

Moving forward, Randy Orton and Riddle are set to learn their next title challengers on Monday’s episode of RAW. The show will feature a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the new number one contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

