Seven teams to collide on RAW to determine #1 contenders for RK-Bro's Tag Team titles

RK-Bro will be keeping a close eye as seven teams participate in a Tag Team Turmoil match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Randy Orton and Riddle's unusual alliance kicked off on RAW a while ago, and it isn't a stretch to say that the WWE Universe is enjoying the partnership. RK-Bro currently holds the RAW Tag Team titles, and seven teams are about to compete on RAW to bag a title shot against the duo.

As per WWE's latest Twitter announcement, seven teams will participate in a Tag Team Turmoil contest.

Here's the lineup: The Viking Raiders, Mustafa Ali & Mansoor, Lucha House Party, The New Day, AJ Styles & Omos, Jinder Mahal & Veer, and T-BAR & MACE.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax for the RAW Women's title, and Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley vs. Tamina Snuka & Natalya are also scheduled.

RK-Bro won the RAW Tag Team titles by defeating AJ Styles and Omos

RK-Bro took on AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team titles at SummerSlam 2021. The unlikely duo emerged victorious that night and went on to defeat Bobby Lashley and MVP to successfully retain the titles.

Randy Orton and Riddle are a unique pairing and fans have loved their interaction and backstage skits so far. Riddle had the following to say about his real-life relationship with Orton:

“On camera we are complete opposite people, you know, because he’s very serious,” Riddle said. “He lights people on fire, I ride a scooter and kick my flip flops off. We’re two different people on camera but off camera in the locker room we really connect, we’re cool, we get it.”

