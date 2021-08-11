Riddle on his relationship with Randy Orton in real life

Riddle has revealed that he and Randy Orton “really connect” together behind the scenes in WWE.

The two men formed an alliance on WWE RAW in April 2021 after Riddle surprisingly defeated Orton in a singles match. Since then, RK-Bro have won four and lost only one of their five matches together as a tag team.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Riddle commented on the contrasting characters that he and Orton portray on WWE television. He also confirmed that they get along well in real life.

“On camera we are complete opposite people, you know, because he’s very serious,” Riddle said. “He lights people on fire, I ride a scooter and kick my flip flops off. We’re two different people on camera but off camera in the locker room we really connect, we’re cool, we get it.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Riddle about working with John Cena and Randy Orton. He also spoke about possibly teaming up with Rob Van Dam one day.

Randy Orton and Riddle’s latest WWE storyline development

Riddle and Randy Orton after Orton's win over AJ Styles

Randy Orton made his WWE return on this week’s episode of RAW after being absent for several weeks. He initially refused to reunite with Riddle before agreeing to face RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles (w/Omos) in the main event.

Orton went on to defeat Styles thanks to help from Riddle at ringside. It looked as though the two men would officially reform their RK-Bro tag team at the end of the show. However, Orton only pretended to be on Riddle's side before hitting him with an RKO.

Following the show, John Cena hugged both Orton and Riddle in an untelevised segment in the middle of the ring. Riddle later said in a WWE Network video (see above) that he does not know what the future holds for RK-Bro.

