WATCH: John Cena arrives to solve issues between RK-Bro after RAW goes off-air

Even though John Cena was not seen on this week's episode of WWE RAW, he appeared after the show went off-air to team up with Damian Priest and take on Jinder Mahal and Veer in a dark match.

However, before his match, Cena also insisted Randy Orton and Riddle hug it out and settle their issues with one another. As can be seen from the footage filmed by a fan in attendance, the three superstars had what Riddle would likely prefer as a 'Bro Moment'.

This week's episode of WWE RAW ended with Randy Orton laying out his partner with an RKO following the former's victory over AJ Styles.

Orton, who returned to the Red brand after seven weeks, was not keen on reforming RK-Bro despite The Original Bro's several urges.

While The Viper hitting Riddle with the RKO does not necessarily mean that he has turned heel again, one has to wonder what will be next in store for the two of them, especially after they shared a wonderful moment with Cena as mentioned earlier.

John Cena has been involved in a lot of dark matches lately

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe by returning towards the end of Money in the Bank 2021 to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena, who is scheduled to face Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam on August 21 has not taken part in any in-ring matches on either RAW or SmackDown.

However, The Cenation Leader has taken part in a lot of dark matches on both shows to keep the live crowd entertained. This week was no different as he teamed up with Priest to take on Mahal and Veer.

If you want to know what's next for John Cena following SummerSlam, check out the video embedded below:

