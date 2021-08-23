The combination of Orton and Riddle as RK-Bro is the feel good story of the summer

2021 may end up being the new summer of love, thanks to Randy Orton and Matt Riddle.

This RK-bro-mance with Riddle and Orton has been a lot of fun to watch, and it culminated on Saturday night with the newly reunited buddies winning the RAW tag team titles at SummerSlam.

The two make an entertaining pair, with Orton playing the 'big brother' role to the more petulant Riddle. They've both done their jobs admirably, as the younger performer had to finally earn the respect of his veteran counterpart and seal the deal.

The duo have been very entertaining to watch, and there is surely more greatness to come from the mash up of Orton and Riddle.

Together, these two equal comedy greatness and in-ring awesomeness.

Orton is truly one of the greats of his generation, and perhaps one of the best wrestlers of all time. His ability is off the charts, and he has evolved into one of the more intriguing WWE characters in recent memory.

As for Riddle? He seemed to be missing in action in his early days with the promotion, but has now hit his stride as his goofy, stoner persona. He's become the Jeff Spicoli of WWE, and has embraced that role alongside the much more stoic Orton.

The combination of the always hilarious Riddle with Randy Orton playing the straight man of the team makes them a great act.

Clearly we have already seen a combustible element to this team, but that's what makes it so much fun to watch. We pay attention to see how much Orton either embraces or scolds the little puppy dog that has followed behind him for the past several weeks.

The two twin sons of different mothers have meshed so well that the WWE audience has taken to their curious chemistry. And that's a good thing. It's very rare in this day and age for a crowd to chant passionately for anyone, but they definitely get behind RK-Bro.

Orton is a certain WWE Hall of Famer who can tell how many miles he has left on his odometer. But what if one of his last acts is to give Matt Riddle the rub as his partner? He will have added just one more terrific moment to his already amazing legacy.

RK-Bro will never go down as the greatest tag team of all time.

But for the summer of 2021? They may be the most entertaining. And it's one of the most fun to watch.

