4 things learned from WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio's Sportskeeda interview

Former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio has had a phenomenal start to his professional wrestling career. He debuted at SummerSlam 2020 against Seth Rollins and hasn't looked back since.

Primarily teaming up with his father Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio became SmackDown Tag Team Champion for the first time earlier this year when The Mysterio's defeated The Dirty Dawgz at WrestleMania Backlash. They are the first father-son duo to capture the titles.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam recently sat down with Dominik Mysterio for an in-depth interview.

A variety of topics were discussed in the interview, including Dominik's WWE career to date, his prior professional wrestling training, and plans for the future.

Let's take a closer look at four things we learned from WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio's Sportskeeda interview.

#4 Dominik Mysterio hoped to wrestle under a mask

Rey Mysterio is widely regarded as the greatest masked grappler in professional wrestling. Mysterio is a multi-time World Champion, whose iconic mask is a widely recognized image that permeates pop culture.

During his Sportskeeda interview, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he wrestled under a mask during his professional wrestling training. He hoped to make his in-ring debut under a mask like his father:

"When I would go and train, I would train with a mask on, just so I would know the feeling, how to get used to it. Moving it around, things like that, breathing. So yeah, I would train with the mask on, 'cause I wanted to debut with the mask on," said Dominik.

However, Dominik debuted without a mask at SummerSlam 2020. Although plans have changed, he still hopes to receive his father's mask in the future:

"I wanted to debut traditionally as a Mysterio with the mask. But, everything happened so fast, and all these opportunities started presenting themselves. My face was already on TV, so there's no point in putting a mask on. Unless, at this point... it's a passing of the torch for my dad. I think that's the only way we could do it at this point that would work." revealed Mysterio.

#3 Dominik Mysterio reveals his dream opponent in WWE

At just 24 years of age, Dominik Mysterio still has his entire professional wrestling career ahead of him.

The son of Rey Mysterio is primarily competing as a tag team star but has already faced off against some of the biggest names in WWE such as Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler.

When asked about some future opponents, Dominik revealed he hopes to share the ring with WWE Icon Randy Orton:

I'm still the new kid on the block. It's crazy man; I just had my one-year anniversary. I'm so fresh in this business, so many people I would like to work with. I think the people who stand out to me currently on RAW would be RK-Bro. Just because, man, I would love to get in the ring with Randy, and just learn from him," said Dominik Mysterio.

#2 Dominik Mysterio details his off-camera arguments with father Rey Mysterio

Recent episodes of WWE SmackDown have seen Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio clash more frequently. Rey became increasingly frustrated with his son after a series of defeats in singles and tag team competitions.

When discussing his relationship with his father, Dominik Mysterio shared some details of what happens on-camera that are not too different from off-camera:

"Me personally, I would not like to get in the ring with my dad, just because I think there's so much more that we can do still. But, what you see on TV is how we argue, how we fight, and how we bump heads, and that's 100% us. He literally nitpicks freaking everything. Sometimes, it gets to the point where I'm like, no cameras are on us, and I'm just like, "I get it pops, I see what I'm doing here," It's frustrating, but at the same time, I understand where he's coming from, as a dad trying to help me out," said Dominik Mysterio.

#1 Rey Mysterio didn't think Dominik Mysterio was ready for his in-ring debut

Throughout the majority of 2020, the entire Mysterio Family was engaged in a fierce rivalry with Seth Rollins on both WWE RAW and SmackDown.

With Rey Mysterio out of action with an "eye injury," it was announced that Dominik Mysterio will make his WWE in-ring debut against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam in a Street Fight.

The Young Mysterio disclosed that ahead of the match Rey didn't think Dominik was ready for such a big match:

"Honestly, it still gives me goosebumps to this day," said Dominik Mysterio. "It's such an emotional topic for me 'cause it was so special. Starting off with the fact that I thought the whole thing was a joke, wrestling Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. When my dad told me I thought I was kidding. But no, they were serious man, and it was a lot of pressure going into it. My dad personally told me himself, "I don't think you're ready, but if you want to do it, I'm not going to stop you." said Dominik.

