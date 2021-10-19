"So Austin Theory is now over?" - Former WWE writer questions Austin Theory-Jeff Hardy angle on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is clearly not happy about Austin Theory's and Jeff Hardy's booking in WWE.

On this week's RAW, Theory challenged R-Truth to a match, but the latter declined. Instead, Truth said Jeff Hardy was more than keen on taking up the offer. Austin Theory pinned Hardy in a clean win, but the veteran hit him with a Twist of Fate, and then took a selfie with Theory’s phone.

In a conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that WWE was trying to put Austin Theory over, but having the 24-year-old beat Jeff Hardy two weeks in a row was not giving him much credibility.

He added that WWE having Hardy hit the Twist of Fate on Theory immediately after the match diluted the heat that the latter was building up.

"Bro do they really believe because Austin Theory gets a victory and then Hardy comes right back up on him, okay? So Austin Theory is now over because he beat Jeff Hardy? Is that what you're telling me?" Russo questioned.

Jeff Hardy has been drafted to SmackDown

This week on RAW, Hardy wrestled in his last match for the red brand, as The Charismatic Enigma was moved to SmackDown during the recent WWE Draft.

Jeff Hardy has been scrambling for a dream match with Roman Reigns, so the move to SmackDown may allow him to cross paths with The Tribal Chief and The Usos.

But Hardy will have to wait his turn as Reigns goes head-to-head against Brock Lesnar this Thursday at Crown Jewel.

