Dolph Ziggler reacts to a fan telling him to join AEW

Dolph Ziggler has reacted to a fan online telling him to go to AEW.

Taking to Twitter, Dolph Ziggler reacted to a fan asking him to join WWE's rival promotion. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion requested the fan to unfollow him.

The fan, who goes by the Twitter handle @troy_jeffrey_, had initially responded to a tweet from Ziggler where he posted a graphic of a match between himself and Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE.

The graphic showcased him holding the WWE Intercontinental Championship and Danielson with the WWE United States Championship in what was billed as a Champion vs. Champion match back then.

Check out the interaction between the two men below:

Nic Nemeth @HEELZiggler 10 years ago today,

back when I was good 10 years ago today,

back when I was good https://t.co/Hd6bB0lfCv

Dolph Ziggler has been with WWE for years now. He has been loyal to the company since 2004 ever since he was first introduced as a member of the Spirit Squad.

Over the years, there have been several talks of Ziggler being misused by WWE but The Showoff has been a steadfast part of WWE and opted not to walk away from the company.

Nic Nemeth @HEELZiggler 10 years ago today,

back when I was good 10 years ago today,

back when I was good https://t.co/Hd6bB0lfCv

Dolph Ziggler has been teaming with Robert Roode regularly

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have been teaming up with one another since 2019. The pair have won the tag titles on both the red brand of Monday Night RAW and the blue brand of SmackDown.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Former two-time RAW Tag Team Champions, Ziggler and Roode were drafted to WWE SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft 2020. On the 8th of January, 2021, The Street Profits were defeated by Ziggler and Roode, who won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

After a 128-day reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode lost the titles to the Mysterios. During the recent 2021 WWE Draft, the duo was drafted to WWE RAW and it remains to be seen if Ziggler and Roode will become three-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champions in the near future.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Kevin Christopher Sullivan

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Dolph Ziggler would ever join AEW? No, he's WWE for life. Yes, he'll end up there eventually. 21 votes so far