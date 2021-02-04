Edge reveals when he will retire from WWE

2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge has opened up about his WWE future and when he will decide to retire for a second time. The Rated-R Superstar said that he doesn't have a timeframe at the moment, but he will retire when he feels that he cannot contribute anymore.

Edge returned at last year's Royal Rumble, nine years after retiring from WWE. This year, he won the men's Royal Rumble match.

2021. How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/zPlafkSzv3 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 1, 2021

Edge was asked if he has a timeline as to when he will walk away from the ring. Responding to a question from Matty Paddock in a global WWE teleconference (H/T to WWE India for the video), Edge revealed his plans for the future and when he will decide to call it quits.

"You know, that's the hard part. That's the hard part to say. What I will say is I'll be gone before a young talent looks at the sheet and goes, 'This is going to be difficult'. I don't want to be that guy. I want to be the guy that a young talent looks and goes, 'Oh, man... I get to get in there with him and feel what this is like.' "

"I don't want to overstay my welcome and I want this run to help. I don't want it to hinder. I don't want to take away from the business, the industry, from a talent... I want to add. While I can do that, that's what I want to do. I have to be honest with myself, and I know that, but I also have my inner circle. My inner circle is brutally honest with me. I've had the discussion with Beth (Phoenix), she's gonna tell me, 'It's time. You're embarrassing yourself now.' And I don't want to get there. So, it'll be before that, but I don't know what that is."

One year ago. Feels like a decade doesn’t it? Last years story was once in a lifetime. No sense trying to recreate that. Impossible. I don’t have you there. This year my journey is different. I’m not just happy to be back. I want back what I never lost and it starts this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bmSTyr6nHC — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 26, 2021

Edge revealed in another interview that he is keen on facing several talented WWE Superstars to tell great stories in the ring.

Edge's current contract with WWE

Edge

Advertisement

Reports from last year revealed that Edge had signed a three-year contract with the company, which will keep him in WWE until 2023.

Edge revealed in a recent interview that he is currently a full-time performer in WWE, which means that fans will see more of him in the next few years.

Please H/T Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.