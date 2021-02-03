"I didn't come back to just do a greatest hits tour" - Edge reveals reason for WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has opened up about his return to WWE, and the reason why he came back. The 2021 men's Royal Rumble winner has said that he has returned to tell 'compelling stories' in WWE and explained more.

Edge returned at last year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, taking part in the men's Royal Rumble match. He had two matches with Randy Orton, before taking part in this year's men's Royal Rumble match, winning from No. 1.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports following his Rumble win, Edge stated that he loves a lot of the talent that is there in WWE currently and wants to tell interesting stories with them.

"I didn't come back to just do a greatest hits tour. That's not why I came back. I didn't just want to do regurgitated greatest hits. I wanted to come back because I wanted to tell compelling stories. I wanted to get in with a lot of talent so that ... if I could impart wisdom from 29 years of doing this, in terms of trying to tell a story, that's really exciting for me. I love so much of this talent, and it's exciting to be able to get in with them. Did I necessarily know that I was going to try to work toward WrestleMania? No. A lot of those things are out of your hands. I did know I was going to put the work in to be able to do it if called upon. That's part of my responsibility in coming back, as well."

Edge will be a part of the WrestleMania 37 main event after winning the men's Royal Rumble match earlier this week.

Edge hints at being a full-time WWE Superstar

Edge also revealed in the interview that he is now a full-time Superstar, stating that he will not be a Superstar who features sporadically in WWE.

The Rated-R Superstar passionately stated that pro wrestling is his 'top priority' after his family, and that he wants to tell great stories on RAW and important pay-per-views like WrestleMania.