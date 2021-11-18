Nikki Bella is one of the most interesting personalities in all of WWE. Apart from wrestling, she has gained a lot of fame from her TV reality show, Total Bellas, where she stars alongside her sister Brie.

Nikki has been dating Artem Chigvintsev since January 2019 and the two seem to be passionately in love with one another.

With that being said, what is Nikki Bella’s wedding date?

In an episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella revealed her and Artem Chigvintsev's wedding date to her sister Brie Bella and her husband Bryan Danielson. The couple are set to get married on Thanksgiving this year, which is on the 25th of November, 2021.

Her relationship with fiancée Artem Chigvintsev started off with a friendship, when the two were paired on season 25 of ”Dancing with the Stars”, in the year 2017.

Nikki Bella was previously engaged to fellow WWE Superstar John Cena. The two mutually agreed to part ways for their own good.

Nikki Bella’s time with WWE saw her win several championships

During her time with WWE, Nikki Bella became a two-time WWE Divas Champion. The former Divas Champion is regarded as one of the pioneers for women's wrestling in WWE, thanks to her contribution during her time as an active competitor.

Nikki Bella also headlined WWE Evolution when she competed against Ronda Rousey in the main event of the show. That night, she was unsuccessful in beating Rousey despite several interferences from her sister Brie.

Eventually, on the 20th of June, 2019, it was reported that due to a cyst in her brain, Nikki Bella would not be able to continue her journey inside the ring was forced to retire.

It was announced in February of 2020 that The Bella Twins have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

