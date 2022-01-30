Sarah Logan reacts after making her WWE return at Royal Rumble

Sarah Logan was one of the surprise entrants into the women's Royal Rumble today, but the former WWE Superstar could not pick up the win. She had a reunion with Liv Morgan backstage during her interview with the company's digital team.

WWE released Logan back in 2020, along with a bunch of other superstars. She was a part of the Riott Squad with Liv Morgan and current AEW star Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott).

Liv is still a part of the company's roster, while Sarah is yet to join another promotion after the birth of her son, Raymond Cash Rowe, last year.

Speaking to the digital team, Sarah Logan was over the moon following her return to the ring at Royal Rumble. She added that it was heart-filling to be a part of the Rumble with her son and husband, Ivar, backstage.

"The reaction I got when I walked out, [and] while coming back from the match – having my son and husband be there – it I...I'm over the moon. My heart is full [Liv Margan interupts]."

When asked to describe what it felt like to share the ring with her best friend, Morgan, again, Sarah added:

"This is a moment that I would remember forever. Like I would never be able to recreate that moment if I tried. It was so raw and care [sic] - the crowd knew what we were doing. It was perfect."

An emotional Liv Morgan was asked to comment on her best friend's Royal Rumble return, and she said:

"I was just so happy. Happy to see her, so so so happy to see her. I missed her so much. All year I have been trying to do my thing but I missed my friend so much. Just to see her come out, I loved that moment more than anything I have done all year."

Sarah Logan yet to eliminate anyone in WWE Royal Rumble

Saral Logan entered her fourth Royal Rumble today and was once again quickly eliminated.

The former WWE Superstar did not manage to toss anyone over the top rope once again – keeping her unfortunate streak going.

Ronda Rousey won the 2022 women's Royal Rumble.

Edited by Debottam Saha