WWE has already locked in Ronda Rousey's match for WrestleMania 39 in 2023 - Reports

Ronda Rousey emerged victorious at the Royal Rumble and now awaits a big title match at WrestleMania 38. Reports suggest that Rousey will take on Charlotte Flair at 'Mania, but WWE might have one more big-money contest for the former UFC Champion.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE eventually wants Ronda Rousey to have her singles match with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39, aka WrestleMania Hollywood.

The WWE Universe had previously anticipated Rousey returning for the Becky Lynch showdown at this year's WrestleMania, but the company favors a different creative direction.

While the booking plan is subject to change, WWE officials have saved up Rousey vs. Lynch for WrestleMania 2023, which will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

"Soon as I did the reporting of the thing, you know people where like, it should be Becky, it should be Becky, which at one point, it was, but the whole thing is that. The best I can tell is that the plan is for Ronda and Becky for the 2023 WrestleMania. So, it's not like that match isn't happening. Of course, between now and then, people can get hurt, a million things can happen between now and 2023, but that's basically the deal," reported Dave Meltzer.

Ronda Rousey will be active on both shows until WrestleMania 39

Ronda Rousey has signed a lucrative deal with WWE, which will enable her to appear frequently on WWE TV. Meltzer speculated that Ronda could dethrone Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and have a potentially lengthy reign with the title.

Ronda Rousey is a proven draw, and WWE could have her take on the likes of Sasha Banks and other SmackDown stars throughout 2022. Ronda Rousey has reportedly signed on for two WrestleMania events, and the endgame is for her to finally settle the score with Becky Lynch at the Grandest Stage of Them All in 2023.

"She was going to come in for two WrestleManias, but she is in. She is in as a regular. I don't know what that means as far as like; I don't know if it's going to be every week, but it's like, she is going to be a regular member. She is going to do the big shows and everything like that. It's not like she is going to come in, put over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania and then go on her merry way. She may very well win the championship against Charlotte Flair. She probably will. She should. Then, she will be around, wrestling Sasha Banks and everybody else most likely. Yes. That's the plan (Rousey facing Charlotte at WrestleMania 38 and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39)," added Dave Meltzer.

