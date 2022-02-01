×
5 reasons why Ronda Rousey won the WWE Royal Rumble

Ronda won her first WWE championship at Summerslam 2018
Tejas Pagare
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 01, 2022 10:25 PM IST
This year's WWE Royal Rumble witnessed Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey reserve their spots at WrestleMania by winning their respective Rumble matches.

While Lesnar was involved in an interesting set of events, the biggest surprise of this year's Royal Rumble was the return of Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to WWE after more than two and a half years.

Rousey made her debut in WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble, and quickly captured the RAW Women's Championship in August by defeating Alexa Bliss.

Her championship reign was ended by Becky Lynch in the historic main event of WrestleMania 35. Since then, she didn't make an appearance on WWE until the 2022 Royal Rumble.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet @RondaRousey is going to #WrestleMania 38! #RoyalRumbleFULL RESULTS: ms.spr.ly/6011ZhwJF https://t.co/0hVnaWxrIZ

She entered at #28 and eliminated Nikki A.S.H. Shotzi, Brie Bella and eventually Charlotte Flair to win the Rumble.

In this article, we look at five reasons why Ronda Rousey won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

#5. Ronda Rousey might have returned to improve the Women's division

A rivalry three years in the making will culminate when @RondaRousey makes her in-ring @WWE debut on the #GrandestStageOfThemAll! #TeamRousey vs. #TeamMcMahon takes place TONIGHT at #WrestleMania 34, streaming LIVE at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! @RealKurtAngle @StephMcMahon @TripleH https://t.co/hXGXlGsfWO

The women's division has certainly weakened over the last two years as the storylines have seemed devoid of creativity. Current champions Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are failing as champions due to a lack of new storylines and superstars.

The roster has also lacked top stars like Becky Lynch, Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley for the majority of the time due to untimely injuries and maternity leave (in Becky Lynch's case).

Due to all these factors, it is understandable that the creative team wanted to up the ante. With Ronda Rousey's return to WWE after two-and-a-half years, the women's division gets a much-needed boost.

