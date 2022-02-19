Photo: Johnny Gargano and Candice Lerae welcome new baby boy

Johnny Gargano and Candice Lerae provided relief for fans today when they shared a picture of their first child on Twitter. Yesterday, Gargano revealed that the baby hadn't arrived despite Lerae being in labor for almost a full day.

The pair named their baby boy Quill, which might have something to do with Gargano's love for Marvel. The name comes from the charismatic leader of Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy. We saw our first glimpse of little Quill over on Gargano's official Twitter account.

The beautiful baby boy is pictured in a onesie embroidered with his name and surrounded by Guardians of the Galaxy merchandise. The items include a cassette tape, a Peter Quill comic, and a Rocket Raccoon plushie.

Gargano seemed thrilled to show his child to the world, writing:

"Welcome to Earth, Quill."

Where is Johnny Gargano headed next?

It's scary to step away because your insecurities say "they'll forget about you".. but you haven't forgotten and I promise that I will make it up to you asap. I heard you and you have no idea how much it means to me that you're excited to see me back at it.

We last saw Johnny Gargano on the December 7th episode of NXT 2.0. There he said a heartfelt goodbye to the crowd before being attacked by Grayson Waller. In the farewell speech, he mentioned that he'll be stepping away from wrestling for a while to focus on becoming a parent along with his wife, Candice Lerae.

Gargano has been buzzing to get back into the ring, especially with recent "Johnny Wrestling" chants roaring at AEW shows. According to Sean Ross Sapp of FightFul Select, the former NXT superstar has been in contact with some people from All Elite Wrestling.

However, there's been no confirmation that he's signed, or that the talks have been anything other than casual to this point. Gargano has doubtless heard the chants at AEW's events and must be planning on getting back in front of fans soon. But whether that's for AEW or somewhere else remains to be seen.

