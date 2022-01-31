6 WWE women who recently returned to the ring after giving birth

Some WWE women recently returned to the ring after giving birth a few months ago.

Over the past few years, several female WWE Superstars have competed in Vince McMahon's company after giving birth. Trish Stratus, for example, competed in a few matches after giving birth to her two children. Her last bout came at SummerSlam in 2019 when she lost to Charlotte Flair.

Likewise, a few other female superstars recently returned to Vince McMahon's company a few months after becoming mothers. One of these women won a championship a few seconds after her comeback. Meanwhile, another defeated 29 ladies to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Here are six female superstars who returned to the ring after giving birth.

#6. WWE Superstar Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan joined WWE in 2016 after competing for a few years on the independent circuit. Nearly a year later, she made her main roster debut as a member of The Riott Squad, alongside Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.

After The Riott Squad disbanded in April 2019, Logan pursued a career as a singles competitor. However, Vince McMahon's company released her from her contract a year later due to budget cuts.

Logan is married to Erik of The Viking Raiders. The couple welcomed their first child in February 2021. Eleven months later, the former member of The Riott Squad returned to the ring to participate in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Logan entered the bout at number 25 and made brief eye contact with her former teammate, Morgan, before getting eliminated by The Bella Twins.

In an exclusive interview with WWE Digital, she disclosed how she felt about having her husband and son waiting for her backstage after the match:

"The reaction I got when I walked out, coming back from the match and having my son and my husband be there, I can't even tell you. I'm over the moon. My heart is full," she said.

Logan's husband also disclosed that he was proud of his wife, calling her a role model for their son in an Instagram post.

