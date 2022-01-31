6 WWE couples who appeared on the 2022 Royal Rumble card

A few real-life WWE couples have appeared on the 2022 Royal Rumble card.

Vince McMahon's company has released several real-life couples over the past few years, including John Morrison and Franky Monet and Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross. The release sprees also split other duos like Malakai Black and Zelina Vega.

However, a few couples are still working in Vince McMahon's company. Some of them have recently appeared on the 2022 Royal Rumble card. Two of these duos even squared off against each other.

Here are six couples who appeared on the 2022 Royal Rumble card.

#6. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix

Edge and Beth Phoenix first met during the day of Edge Appreciation Night in 2011. They began dating shortly after and fell in love.

The Rated R Superstar disclosed the details of the couple's first encounter during his WWE 24 documentary.

"So, Beth and I started dating after we connected here [Scotiabank Arena in Toronto] on the day of Edge Appreciation. It was so crazy. We were cordial to each other, but we didn’t know each other. That day, we started talking. 'I had no idea that you trained at the same gym as me by the same people. And, that you wrestled at the same dive bars just seven years after me,'" he said.

The couple tied the knot in 2016 after dating for nearly five years. They now have two children.

Although Edge and Phoenix are Hall of Famers, they never worked together on-screen in Vince McMahon's company until last Saturday night when they teamed up together for the first time to face The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match.

The Grit Couple were successful in their first match as a team, defeating The It Couple.

#5. WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse

The Miz and Maryse first met in 2006 when the former WWE Champion hosted the Diva Search competition, in which The French-Canadian beauty participated.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, The Miz disclosed how he and Maryse started dating.

"Maryse and I met in 2006 when I was hosting a WWE Diva search and she was a contestant. She was picked, but we didn't start dating then. About a year later we started talking after one of the Raw events. I was like, 'Man if only I could get a girl like this. One of these days I will get a girl like this and I will be so happy.' And I did!" he said.

After dating for several years, the couple married in February 2014. They now have two children.

Despite losing against Edge and Beth Phoenix at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event, The It Couple gave an eye-catching performance. Maryse held herself well in the ring despite not competing since September 2018. One of the match's highlights was when she hit Edge with a hurricanrana.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku