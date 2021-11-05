3 WWE couples who were released and 5 who were split in 2021

Several couples started this year working together in WWE. Nonetheless, nearly two months before the end of 2021, many of them have already left Vince McMahon's company.

WWE has released many superstars over the past 11 months. Its latest release spree came a few hours ago, in which more than 15 wrestlers left the company. Among those released are some of WWE's most famous couples.

Today, the WWE locker room has lost nearly eight wrestling couples since the start of 2021. Here are the three couples WWE released and the five the company split this year.

#8. Former WWE Superstars Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross (released)

Scarlett Bordeaux officially joined WWE two years ago. A few months later, her boyfriend Karrion Kross followed in her footsteps and signed with Vince McMahon's company.

The couple debuted together on NXT in May 2020. Throughout her run on NXT, Bordeaux only played the role of her boyfriend's valet and never competed inside the squared circle. Kross, on the other hand, became one of the top stars of WWE's third brand. He won the NXT Championship twice.

Kross started appearing on RAW last July. However, he continued to defend his NXT Championship on the Black and Gold Brand. Nonetheless, after losing his title to Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver 36, Kross moved to RAW full-time.

When the former NXT Champion joined RAW, Bordeaux did not accompany him. The WWE Universe then started asking questions about her absence. Kross later addressed the issue on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast.

"This is what I can say, without being deliberately cryptic, we’re waiting for something to finish taking its course. But she is very good and she’s been training like a maniac, like she always does. You can expect to see her any time or any place," Kross said.

You’ve truly changed our lives for the better. Thank you for sharing your knowledge and wisdom and believing in us! Happy Birthday to @TripleH ! 🎉You’ve truly changed our lives for the better. Thank you for sharing your knowledge and wisdom and believing in us! Happy Birthday to @TripleH! 🎉You’ve truly changed our lives for the better. Thank you for sharing your knowledge and wisdom and believing in us! https://t.co/A8Zxrm8xGO

Despite what Kross said, Bordeaux never appeared again on WWE TV. The company announced the release of both superstars last Friday.

