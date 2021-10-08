Karrion Kross addresses speculation about Scarlett's WWE absence

Karrion Kross hinted that Scarlett could return to WWE programming shortly.

Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross in real life, performed as the RAW star’s valet during his 16-month run in NXT. However, she has not appeared on WWE television since the two-time NXT Champion joined the RAW roster in July.

Speaking on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast, Kross addressed speculation about Scarlett’s recent WWE absence:

“This is what I can say, without being deliberately cryptic, we’re waiting for something to finish taking its course. But she is very good and she’s been training like a maniac, like she always does. You can expect to see her any time or any place,” Kross said.

Karrion Kross lost his final NXT match against Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver 36 in August. Despite accompanying her fiancé in his previous NXT matches, Scarlett was also absent from ringside for his match against Joe.

Karrion Kross comments on working alongside Scarlett

Before debuting in NXT in 2020, Karrion Kross and Scarlett worked alongside each other in Mexico, and at independent events.

Asked if he finds it easier to work with or without a loved one, Kross said he prefers to have Scarlett by his side.

“Much easier, and I would have anticipated – and it’s not her, it’s more of a me thing – I would have anticipated it to be a lot more difficult. I worked really sparingly [with Scarlett], tag situations on the independents, especially in Mexico, we had a lot of six-mans. It was a great way to showcase a lot of people all at once,” Kross said.

Karrion Kross was selected by RAW as the 17th overall pick on the second night of the 2021 WWE Draft. In his most recent televised match, the 36-year-old defeated Ricochet on this week's episode of Main Event.

