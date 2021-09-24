Photo: Karrion Kross and Scarlett announce their engagement

WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are now officially engaged to be married.

The couple has been together for a number of years now, well before they made their way to WWE. After signing with Vince McMahon's company in February 2020, the two started appearing together on NXT with Scarlett being Karrion Kross' manager and a huge part of his overall gimmick.

Scarlett has now taken to Twitter to announce their engagement, sharing a picture of herself with Karrion Kross, revealing that she said yes.

“Pop the champagne! #Isaidyes @WWEKarrionKross,” wrote Scarlett in her post.

WWE Universe wants to see Scarlett join Karrion Kross on Monday Night RAW

The pairing of Scarlett and Karrion Kross worked very well on WWE TV. Their act in NXT together was loved by fans as Scarlett added so much to Kross' character. However, following his main roster call-up, Karrion Kross has been separated from Scarlett on RAW.

Fans have been very vocal about wanting to see Scarlett join Karrion Kross on Monday Night RAW. It was reported earlier by Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast that WWE originally planned to have Kross lose his matches on RAW until Scarlett shows up and unleashes him.

“Karrion Kross was supposed to lose again to Jeff Hardy in the rematch and then finally go berserk. I’m not 100 percent on this but I was told that the plan was that Karrion Kross keeps losing until Scarlett shows up and that’s gonna bring him back on track because she is able to unleash the warrior, whatever they’re calling him, the gladiator in him,” Andrew Zarian stated. [h/t to WrestlingNews.co]

After losing his debut match on RAW against Jeff Hardy, Karrion Kross has made a decent recovery. However, he is still not on the level that he was back in NXT and a huge part of that is the absence of Scarlett. Hopefully, WWE decides to call her to RAW soon and join Kross again.

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate the lovely couple on starting this next journey in their lives.

