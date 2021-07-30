Scarlett is the reason behind Karrion Kross' losses on WWE RAW - reports

Scarlett is reportedly the reason why Karrion Kross lost his debut on WWE RAW and to Keith Lee this week. The company wants the NXT Champion to keep losing until they introduce her on the red brand.

Karrion Kross lost to Jeff Hardy on his WWE RAW debut last week and was reportedly set to suffer another loss against him this week. Since Jeff tested positive for COVID19, WWE switched him with Keith Lee, and the former NXT champion managed to beat the current one on Monday.

According to Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, WWE's plan for Karrion Kross is to lose his upcoming matches as well. They want him to go 'berserk' before Scarlett debuts and unleashes him. He said:

“Karrion Kross was supposed to lose again to Jeff Hardy in the rematch and then finally go berserk. I’m not 100 percent on this but I was told that the plan was that Karrion Kross keeps losing until Scarlett shows up and that’s gonna bring him back on track because she is able to unleash the warrior, whatever they’re calling him, the gladiator in him.” [h/t to WrestlingNews.co]

WWE Universe unhappy with Karrion Kross losing on WWE RAW

WWE Universe was excited to see Karrion Kross on WWE RAW last week, but they were left stunned when Jeff hardy picked up the win. Andrew Zarian was among the section of fans who felt the loss wasn't needed but agreed things need to play out before jumping to conclusions. He said:

“When I spoke to somebody over there they were like ‘yea I don’t understand why people are freaking out on the internet, it’s leading to something. Why don’t people understand, we’re telling a story, the match doesn’t matter, the story matters.’ Those aren’t my words, I don’t agree that he should be losing but I also agree that sometimes we should let things play out.”

Meanwhile, Samoa Joe is all set for an in-ring return and will face Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36 next month. The returning superstar could pick up the win and send Kross over to WWE RAW after the draft.

Edited by Rohit Mishra