WWE releases JoJo Offerman - reports

JoJo Offerman hasn't been seen on WWE TV for several years. The all-women's Evolution event in 2018 was the last time the former ring announcer was seen at a live event. She has now reportedly been released from WWE.

Despite many fans believing that Offerman had already been released from the company, it appears that she was able to take some kind of leave from WWE when she became pregnant with her first child.

Offerman has two children with former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, a son called Knash, who was born in 2019, and their daughter, Hyrie, who was welcomed a year later. During this time it appears that JoJo was taking maternity leave since she wasn't officially released from the company.

According to a report from PWInsider, JoJo was released from the company around 6-8 months ago and it was referred to as a quiet departure.

JoJo Offerman's WWE Career

Offerman joined the company back in 2013 and was added to the cast of Total Divas for the first season. The star then made the decision to leave the show in order to focus on in-ring training, before an injury forced her to step into a ring announcing role.

For several years of her career, JoJo worked as a ring announcer on NXT and Monday Night RAW, before then going on hiatus in the fall of 2018.

JoJo has been part of just three matches in her career, all of which came back in 2013 as part of the feud between The Total Divas and The Real Divas. JoJo teamed up with Eva Marie and Natalya in her first match on RAW, and emerged victorious despite not being tagged in.

At Survivor Series that year, The Total Divas defeated The True Divas in a seven-woman elimination match. A rematch then took place the following night on RAW where JoJo was able to pin Tamina Snuka. This means that JoJo leaves WWE as an undefeated superstar.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Edited by Jack Cunningham