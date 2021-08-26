What is the meaning of A.S.H. in Nikki A.S.H.? When and how did Nikki become A.S.H. in WWE?

Nikki A.S.H. is a former Women's Money in the Bank winner who became the WWE Raw Women's Champion when she successfully cashed-in her briefcase. However, she previously went by the name Nikki Cross instead of Nikki A.S.H.

For those who don't know, the A.S.H. in Nikki A.S.H. is an acronym for "Almost a Superhero." Nikki explained this after her first match in this character. These kind of gimmicks have always existed in WWE with The Hurricane and Mighty Molly being prime examples.

Before Nikki Cross became Nikki A.S.H., she had a decent run in the WWE. She was a part of SAnitY, which was one of the most dominant factions in NXT's history. After debuting on the main roster, Nikki Cross also became a Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Alexa Bliss.

When and how did Nikki become A.S.H in WWE?

On June 21st, 2020 episode of RAW, Nikki Cross came in dressed in blue and gold. That night, she teamed up with Alexa Bliss to defeat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

On next week's episode of RAW, Nikki was asked about her superhero persona. She said that despite looking like a superhero, she's not completely like it. She elaborated by saying that she's 'Almost a Superhero'. WWE has been using A.S.H. in her name since then.

Speaking to WWE Espanol's Brunch De WWE, Nikki Cross explained the origins of her current gimmick. She said,

“The idea started to form right about the Royal Rumble. For me, I’ve always taken a lot of inspiration, a lot of comfort, a lot of escapism from superhero movies and superhero television shows in Scotland as a little girl. I would always watch the X-Men cartoon, the Spiderman cartoons. ”

While the A.S.H. character has received mixed reactions, Nikki has made clear that she likes it. She always tries to represent her character to the fullest. Her husband, formerly known as Killian Dain in WWE, recently appreciated her success through Twitter. It looks like this gimmick is her to stay for a long time.

It wasn't working - but you didn't cry, didn't get salty online, didn't hate on your peers success



Instead you worked crazy hard in the gym & you worked crazy hard in the ring. You went above & beyond to get this pitch right & you nailed it



You finished this day a @WWE Champion pic.twitter.com/rCvVmzZd4v — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) July 20, 2021

