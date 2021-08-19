Every AEW star married to or in a relationship with a WWE Superstar

There are many couples in the pro wrestling industry. Some of them are split between AEW and WWE.

Several former WWE Superstars have joined AEW over the past few years. At the same time, their real-life partners continued working for Vince McMahon's company.

A clear example was Miro and Lana. The 35-year-old Bulgarian wrestler joined AEW following his release from WWE. However, his wife Lana remained a regular competitor on Monday Night RAW. The same happened with AEW star Shawn Spears and his wife, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce.

WWE recently released Royce and Lana, among several other superstars. Following the latest WWE releases, the number of AEW/WWE couples has significantly decreased. Today, only four AEW stars are in a relationship or married to WWE Superstars.

#4. AEW Star Big Swole - WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander

WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander is married to AEW Star Big Swole

WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander joined WWE in 2016. Two years later, he captured the Cruiserweight Championship after defeating Mustafa Ali on the pre-show of WrestleMania 34. Having his first taste of gold in WWE was not Alexander's only milestone in 2018.

A few months following his victory over Ali, Alexander tied the knot with AEW Star Big Swole. The couple has a daughter named Adessah.

I love Cedric Alexander and Big Swole ❤️! So cute ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #BlackLove pic.twitter.com/KF554s6ejx — KismetJones (@jones_kismet) July 5, 2020

Swole competed in WWE a few times. In 2016, she lost in a one-off match to Nia Jax on Monday Night RAW. Two years later, the 32-year-old participated in the Mae Young Classic. However, Swole got eliminated from the first round after losing to Zeuxis. In August 2019, Big Swole joined AEW.

Cedric Alexander is currently having a hard time on RAW. He has been on a losing streak since June. His last victory came over Shelton Benjamin on the May 31 episode. The former RAW Tag Team Champion suffered his eighth consecutive loss last Monday against Jaxson Ryker.

Meanwhile, Big Swole has not competed in AEW since her loss to Diamante on the July 21 episode of AEW Dark.

#3. AEW Star Malakai Black - WWE Superstar Zelina Vega

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega is married to AEW Star Malakai Black

Malakai Black joined AEW last July following his release from WWE. During his time in Vince McMahon's company, the Dutch superstar won the NXT Championship and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Ricochet.

Despite his success in NXT, Black's main roster run was not as fruitful. The 36-year-old debuted on RAW in February 2019 but failed to make a huge impact. Although he later moved to SmackDown, his run on the blue brand was cut short after WWE decided to release him last June.

Black's wife, Zelina Vega, was also released from WWE a few months before her husband. However, she returned to SmackDown in July, the same month Black debuted in AEW.

Malakai Black recently made his AEW in-ring debut, defeating Cody Rhodes at AEW Dynamite - Homecoming. Meanwhile, Vega has not scored a single victory since her WWE return. She now has five consecutive losses in 2021.

#2. AEW Star Britt Baker - WWE Superstar Adam Cole

NXT Superstar Adam Cole is currently dating AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker

WWE Superstar Adam Cole and AEW star Britt Baker are currently dating. The two wrestlers have a unique story behind how their relationship started:

"We’re both wrestlers, but we actually met on Bumble – a dating app. I was in Hershey, PA, for a dental school conference, and he came on Bumble," said Baker.

Despite being on different promotions, Cole and Baker have been together for more than four years.

4 years ago was when our journey together started. Thank you for loving me with your whole heart...I cherish you ♥️ @RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/vVrrTWWbwz — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 3, 2021

Britt Baker never wrestled in WWE. She performed on the independent circuit for a few years before joining AEW in 2019. She is now the AEW Women's Champion.

Baker's boyfriend, however, had a couple of tryouts with WWE before finally joining the company in 2016. Today, he is one of the most accomplished superstars on NXT. Adam Cole is the second-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion, having won the NXT Championship, NXT North American Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championships.

#1. AEW Star Andrade El Idolo - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is engaged to AEW Star Andrade

Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair are probably the most famous AEW/WWE couple. The two wrestlers first got together while Andrade was still in WWE.

In an interview with Hugo Savinovich of Lucha Libre Online, the Mexican wrestler told the story of how they first got together. Andrade revealed that former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson was the one who introduced them following a UK tour with WWE. The 31-year-old recalled being a little intimidated by Flair and admitted he was nervous about going on a date with her because they worked together.

The Queen also told her side of the story. Answering a fan's question on Twitter, Flair revealed that she made the first move in her relationship with Andrade by asking Anderson if El Idolo was his friend. Andrade and Flair recently announced their engagement in January 2020.

Me 😳 #happywoooyear I asked @KarlAndersonWWE if Andrade was his friend. https://t.co/J2c4M9jKnW — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 2, 2020

Last March, WWE granted Andrade his release. The former United States Champion made his debut on AEW three months later. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair remains one of the top WWE Superstars on Monday Night RAW. She will square off against Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley in a RAW Women's Championship match at SummerSlam.

