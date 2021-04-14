5 things you didn't know about Franky Monet (Taya Valkyrie)

The WWE Universe witnessed the NXT debut of Franky Monet, formerly known as Taya Valkyrie in Impact Wrestling, last night.

Monet interrupted WWE NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez as she addressed the WWE Universe. The champion assured the fans that "the Raquel Gonzalez era has officially begun."

The former Impact Wrestling star made her way to the ring to introduce herself:

"Congratulations champ! Felicidades campeona! I'm here to formally introduce myself to you and the world. I am La Wera Loca! I am Franky Monet! and now the best division on this planet has got a little bit shinier, a little bushier, and a whole lot better."

Monet then told Gonzalez to expect to see a lot more of her as long as she is on top of the NXT women's division. The two then exchanged threats before the newest addition to the NXT women's division left the ring.

Although she has a decade of pro wrestling experience, many WWE fans might not know much about Monet. Here are five things you didn't know about La Wera Loca.

#5. Franky Monet Explained the meaning of her nickname La Wera Loca

Monet's nickname is La Wera Loca

Franky Monet introduced herself to Raquel Gonzalez as "La Wera Loca". She was referring to the famous nickname that she has held since her early days in Mexico.

The Spanish nickname made some non-Spanish speaking fans wonder about its meaning. One fan asked her about the meaning of her nickname on Twitter nearly eight years ago. She responded by saying:

"@Neilosophy: stupid question but what does wera in wera loca mean?" Wera, or in proper spelling Guera, means blonde soooo CRAZY BLONDE!."

Monet then gave the full story behind her nickname in an interview with Chris Van Vliet:

"I was given the nickname by Perro Aguayo Jr who passed away a few years ago, when I first went to Mexico. So, I've been called La Wera Loca for about eight years now."

"It means crazy white girl or crazy blonde. It just kind of depends on how you are saying it. But he would, because I didn't speak Spanish at that time, we would have arguments basically, and I was always just like 'but I don't understand what you're saying', like it was just and I would be yelling at him in English and he would yell at me in Spanish. When I say yell, I don't mean like a mean yell, I mean like an argument with a lot of hands flailing around, so he would say 'pinche wera loca', which means effing crazy..."

The nickname stuck to her from that point forward:

"It just kind of stuck and it was the most, I don't know what happened just like on everybody at the Perros del Mal office in Mexico City was calling me Wera Loca and it kind of just went from there, and everyone would call me Wera Wera all the time. Then When I went to Lucha Underground, when I had my debut and I was like so worried that no one knew who I was. I was like my God are they even gonna react to me, like oh I'm just Taya from AAA you know, and then I came out and they all started chanting Wera Loca and clap clap clap."

