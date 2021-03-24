Photo: Tessa Blanchard spotted training with WWE Superstars

Tessa Blanchard was recently spotted training with WWE Superstars Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Kalisto.

Tessa Blanchard hasn't wrestled a match in quite a while. The 25-year-old wrestler was spotted training with several WWE Superstars in a photo shared by Hybrid School of Wrestling.

The photo features Tessa Blanchard, who can be seen posing with WWE Superstars Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Kalisto. Tessa responded to the photo on her official Twitter handle, as can be seen below:

It has been around seven months since Tessa Blanchard wrestled

Tessa Blanchard has been inactive for a long time at this point. The last time she wrestled a match was against Kylie Rae at Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series on September 12, 2020. The bout saw Tessa losing the Warrior Wrestling Women's Title to Rae.

Tessa Blanchard revealed the reason behind her wrestling hiatus back in September:

"I’ve been away for a while, the main reason for that is to focus on my wedding & honeymoon. The past few months I’ve gotten back to the basics & been focusing on the relationships I have with family, friends & myself."

An update on Tessa Blanchard was provided by Wrestling Inc. in December 2020, which stated that both AEW and WWE were interested in signing the young wrestler. The report at the time further stated that Blanchard was in Mexico with her husband Daga and was planning to move back to the USA when the pandemic died down.

