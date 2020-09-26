Tessa Blanchard reveals the reason for her wrestling hiatus

Tessa Blanchard was the IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship and was the first woman to hold the world title. However, Tessa Blanchard has gone from that position, to not having wrestled for six months now.

Tessa Blanchard was last released from the company and was stripped of the title, with IMPACT Wrestling parting ways with her. Since then, there have been a lot of rumours about her future. There has apparently been a lot of interest in Tessa Blanchard from WWE, but at the same time, her father, Tully Blanchard, is a part of AEW.

With her future uncertain, Tessa Blanchard has now taken to Instagram, where she has talked about her recent wedding and revealed the reason for her hiatus from wrestling.

Tessa Blanchard on her hiatus from wrestling

In her Instagram post, Tessa Blanchard addressed how she needed to go away to be with her family and friends. She also talked about the allegations of racism that had surrounded her.

“I’ve been away for a while, the main reason for that is to focus on my wedding & honeymoon. The past few months I’ve gotten back to the basics & been focusing on the relationships I have with family, friends & myself. The point of this post is because I’m taking back the control of my narrative. I’ve had people weigh in on what I should do, what I should say, what interview to do, where to go.. now, I want to listen to what I want and what’s in my heart. I am so blessed in so many areas of my life & I am so grateful to have such strong people in my life. & I regained control of that mindset.. that I know who I am. At the end of every day I can look in the mirror and say ‘I know that woman, I like that woman, I love who that woman is becoming and what she’s capable of’, that’s all I need. racist? That’s not me, that’s never been me, I don’t have a history of being that way, I don’t have a history of using that language & that’s the end of it, it’s just not who I am. & I’m tired of being called & my family seeing me be called something so hateful."

Tessa Blanchard went on to talk more about herself and revealed that she was taking control of her own life.

"Who I am is a woman that cares deeply about my passion and putting in work. Who I am is a woman that gives 110% at whatever she does whether it was waiting tables, extra curricular school work, the next workout, or in the ring. Who I am is a woman that prefers to be viewed as tough as nails instead of having any form of weakness. Who I am is a woman completely driven by my passion & what I believe God has for me in life. Even with those little details about me, at the end of the day none of it matters.. we are each responsible for taking control of our own lives. I’m taking back control of mine.. #nosvemospronto.”

It's not certain when Tessa Blanchard will return to wrestling, but when she does, it could be for either WWE or AEW.

