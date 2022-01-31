At the Royal Rumble 2022 show, Sarah Logan made her return to WWE. Logan entered the Women's Rumble Match at #25 but lasted about 43 seconds before being eliminated by Nikki and Brie Bella.

Nonetheless, Logan's return was certainly appreciated by the WWE Universe, as she also went on to reunite with former Riott Squad stablemate, Liv Morgan.

The duo shared a heartfelt moment in the ring and backstage.

With that being said, the question that needs to be addressed is, when was Sarah Logan released from WWE?

Logan was released from her WWE contract on April 15, 2020. Her release was due to the budget cuts WWE had to make in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly after her departure, Logan announced that she would be stepping away from in-ring competition "for the foreseeable future."

During her time with WWE, Logan was most notably known for her run as a member of The Riott Squad. The faction consisted of Liv Morgan and former WWE star Ruby Riott (now Ruby Soho).

Alongside Logan, Ruby was also let go by WWE, and since then, she has signed for AEW.

In her new promotion, the former Ruby Riott competes under the name of Ruby Soho.

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley asked Sarah Logan to return to WWE following the Royal Rumble

In the aftermath of Sarah Logan's return at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Bayley asked the former Riott Squad member to make her return to the company.

WWE shared a video of Logan's reunion with Morgan backstage. Responding to the video, Bayley requested Logan to return to the company.

"Come back" - wrote the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Check out Bayley's tweet below, as she asked Logan to make her return to WWE:

At the Women's Royal Rumble Match, the WWE Universe was hoping to see Bayley return to action, as well.

The Role Model has been sidelined with an injury for the last few months, but a return wasn't on the cards.

