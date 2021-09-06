Bryan Danielson, FKA Daniel Bryan, reveals if Brie Bella will join AEW

Bryan Danielson, FKA Daniel Bryan, has opened up about the possibility of his wife, and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, joining him in AEW.

Daniel Bryan was asked about Brie joining AEW in the media scrum following AEW All Out. The latest AEW recruit feels that his wife may not move to AEW as she is happy with WWE and has several business connections with the company.

"So, I mean, that would be a very difficult (decision)... it was hard for me to come here because I have so many ties within WWE. She's happy there, she has so many business connections there, so, I don't know," said Bryan Danielson.

Brie Bella beamed with pride following her husband Bryan Danielson's AEW debut. The Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki Bella, have several ties with WWE, including their Total Bellas reality show. The twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Daniel Bryan on why he left WWE to join AEW

"I want to push my limits" @WWEDanielBryan on one of the reasons he is now with @aew #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/7HXaKSzYbI — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) September 6, 2021

Daniel Bryan - or Bryan Danielson as he is now called - was rumored to move to AEW for a few weeks as his contract with WWE had expired earlier this year.

Following AEW's All Out show, the former WWE Champion revealed why he joined AEW. He stated that the AEW fanbase was one of the reasons why he wanted to join the promotion, while he also wants to see how good the AEW roster really is.

He thanked the AEW stars who had been with the company since day 1 and also those that made the jump to the company early on. Bryan had a Hall of Fame career in WWE, where he won the world title on five occasions, as well as several other titles.

Bryan Danielson is here. He doesn’t worry about having a target on his back. One of the reasons he’s here is not to see how good he is, but he wants to see how good everyone is. #AEW #AllOut pic.twitter.com/bl8eHz8eNg — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) September 6, 2021

