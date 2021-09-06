The Bella Twins react to Daniel Bryan's AEW debut

The Bella Twins have reacted to Daniel Bryan's big debut in All Elite Wrestling.

Daniel Bryan came out at the end of tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view to an incredibly loud pop and stood tall to end the show. The wrestling world went into a frenzy with Bryan's debut. His fans can't keep calm over the insane number of dream matches he is going to have in AEW.

Nikki Bella took to Twitter after Bryan's debut and posted a heartfelt message welcoming him back to the ring. Check out the screengrab of the tweet below:

Nikki Bella reacts to Daniel Bryan's AEW debut at All Out

Brie Bella also posted her reaction to Bryan's debut, on her official Instagram handle:

Brie Bella's story reacting to Daniel Bryan's AEW debut

Daniel Bryan is a huge 'get' for All Elite Wrestling

Bryan had a Hall of Fame-worthy career during his run in WWE. His biggest moment in Vince McMahon's promotion came at WrestleMania XXX when he defeated Batista and Randy Orton in the main event to become the WWE World Champion.

The home of professional wrestling is All Elite Wrestling!#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/ysee0Ymz0h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

Bryan went on to retire from pro-wrestling due to medical reasons. He returned to the squared circle in 2018 and had another successful run on the main roster. He was featured in SmackDown's main event scene during his final days in WWE and worked in a backstage capacity as well. Here's Bryan talking about his backstage role in WWE:

“It’s interesting because, one, I don’t have that big of a say [laughs]. Sometimes something really great will happen on SmackDown and somebody will say ‘oh, that’s Daniel Bryan!’ Like, that’s not me!" said Bryan.

He competed in a Triple Threat Match for the Universal title at WrestleMania 37. AEW's roster consists of a who's who of pro-wrestling and Bryan's addition has only strengthened it.

As for Nikki and Brie, they found success during their WWE run as well and are former Divas Champions. Nikki and Brie were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year for their contributions to the business.

